Tue. Memorial Will Honor Delawareans Who Have Lost Their Lives Due To COVID

A memorial takes place this week for Delawareans whose lives were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s service will also include the planting of a memorial tree. Also, the Yellow Heart Memorial will allow surviving family members to honor their loved ones.

The COVID-19 Remembrance Memorial Service, hosted by Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay and other community partners, is scheduled for this Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the DPH Cooper Building on Federal Street in Dover.

According to Delaware Health and Social Services, 2,896 people in Delaware have died of COVID-19 complications.

“As a nurse who joined many of our courageous health care workers to test and vaccinate Delawareans during the pandemic, I was able to witness firsthand the impact that COVID-19 had on our families across the state,” Hall-Long said. “Many of our friends and neighbors have suffered a tremendous loss – their loved ones. Many are still suffering from the effects of surviving COVID-19 as well. I look forward to this opportunity to join, thank and honor all of these individuals and the public health and health care workers who continue to save lives and give us hope.”

“I am honored to join the families as we remember the lives that were lost during the COVID pandemic, and all those who continue to be impacted by this life-changing pandemic,” Rattay said. “Our state’s public health and health care workforce worked tirelessly around the clock to help test, distribute information, vaccinate, educate, and provide care to all Delawareans, and they are still working to ensure that Delawareans are safe and well despite the health crisis, often sacrificing their own mental health and well-being in the process. I hope this ceremony will be the start of healing for many.”

According to DPH:

Anyone who wishes to have their loved one remembered, recognize a COVID-19 survivor, or lift up an individual for their service by having their name included on a yellow heart can do so in advance at de.gov/covidmemorial or in person prior to the start of the ceremony.