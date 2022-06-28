Tuesday is Deadline to Register to Vote in Md. Primary or Change Party Affiliation

Today (Tuesday) is the last day to get registered to vote in the Maryland primary election. It is also the final day to change party affiliation or to update any name or address changes before the July 19th primary.

This can all be done online at the state elections website. Deadlines are also coming up to request a mail-in ballot.

Early voting for the Maryland primary takes place between July 7th and July 14th. Early voting centers can also be found online.