Tuesday Is Del. Primary Election Day – Here’s What To Know

Contested primaries are up and down the ballot this year in Delaware, including for Governor, US House, US Senate and others.

Additionally, the Republican primaries in Sussex County’s 2nd and 3rd District will determine who serves on Council, as there are no Democratic candidates in those districts.

The primary is open to registered Republicans and Democrats in Delaware. Vote-by-mail has been encouraged, but polling places will be open Tuesday during the usual hours of 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

To find your polling places, visit www.ivote.de.gov

Delaware Commissioner of Elections Anthony Albence says for voters who chose vote-by-mail but did not get their ballots in the mail by last Friday, mail ballots may be dropped off at the county elections office from which they originated Monday or Tuesday before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Mail ballots will not be accepted at polling places.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response…certainly many, many tens of thousands of requests coming in, and ballots being returned as well,” Albence said. “We’re just happy that we can provide options to Delaware voters. Those who wish to vote by mail or absentee are able to do so as well as those who wish to vote in person.”

WGMD will have live coverage of the Delaware primary with results and analysis when the polls close at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.