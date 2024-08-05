Tuesday is National Night Out and many police departments are celebrating with a chance to meet your local police and first responders and strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the communities they serve – and protect. Most National Night Out festivities include a variety of vehicles and apparatus along with food, games and entertainment. If your police department isn’t listed below – call their non-emergency number for information.

Georgetown PD – at the Richard Allen School on S Railroad Ave – 6-8pm

Meet and visit with local first responders – learn what they do! Food, vehicle tours, fun, games and more.

Blades PD – 17th Annual Blades National Night Out – 6-8pm

Blades Park on East 7th Street

Milford PD – 28th Annual Night Out – 6-8pm

Bicentennial Park – Free / food, entertainment by the Funsters, public safety displays & K9 Demo

Dover PD – at Dover High School – 6-8pm

Dover Police Department, along with several emergency agencies and military personnel to one place where the public can bring their families to meet and greet local heroes and see the equipment used in their jobs while forming a positive relationship with the community. Also fun activities for all ages and food & beverages while supplies last.

Ocean City PD – Northside Park on their West Lagoon Field – 5:30 – 7:30pm

Joining us at the event will be the Ocean City Fire Department, Ocean City Fire Marshal Office, Ocean City Emergency Services, Ocean City Beach Patrol, Ocean City Police Department’s Quick Response Team, Forensic Services Unit, along with our Mounted and K-9 Units, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and more. You’ll also have a chance to dunk Police Chief Ross Buzzuro in the dunk tank!

Maryland State Police