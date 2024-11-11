Tunnel to Towers Foundation Pays Off Mortgage for Delaware Gold Star Family

A Smyrna Gold Star Family has been aided by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation with the mortgage on their home now paid in full. Army Sgt Kent Montgomery died a year ago, on Thanksgiving Day, from service-related cancer – he is survived by his wife, Jennifer and their two children. Montgomery joined the US Army when he was 18 as a combat engineer. When he returned to Delaware, he joined the Reserves Transportation Unit. While deployed in 2003 in Kuwait, Sgt. Montgomery was exposed to depleted uranium and environmental elements from oil refineries and cement factories, which lead to his stage IV colon cancer diagnosis in 2022. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage on the home that SGT Montgomery and his family purchased together.

Additional information from Tunnel to Towers:

Throughout his honorable service, SGT Montgomery was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Army Achievement Medal, for his time in Bosnia as well as in Operation Enduring Freedom.

“Kent never questioned why this happened to him. He fought till the end and was happy with the life we lived. Tunnel to Towers ensuring that my children and I can stay in the home that Kent and I picked out together is the stability we always wanted. Now T2T is honoring Kent by giving him peace that his family will be taken care of,” said Jennifer Montgomery.

The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes.

“SGT Montgomery joined the Army right out of high school. He served multiple tours overseas but he faced his toughest battle once he returned home. This Veterans Day, Tunnel to Towers is honored to ensure that his family will always have a place to call home” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.