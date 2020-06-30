“Tweak Our Peak” – Berlin Electric Looks To Save Costs

“Tweak Our Peak” is the message from Berlin Electric.

The town is asking electric customers to reduce electricity usage during an expected time of high demand today between 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Citizens of Berlin are asked to turn off unnecessary lights and other electronics, postpone use of washers, dryers and dishwashers until the evening, and to turn the air conditioner thermostat up by three degrees or more.

Such actions help to keep Berlin Electric’s costs down as electricity prices rise during times of peak demand.