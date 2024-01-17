Twenty-five Semifinalists Announced for Honor of Wicomico Teacher of the Year

Twenty-five educators from Wicomico County Public Schools have been named semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year, and have been celebrated in their schools. They now begin the extensive judging process that will lead to the naming of the next Wicomico Teacher of the Year this spring. Semifinalists will participate in a scored Fishbowl public speaking event on Monday, Jan. 29th, with judges from the school system and community. In February, the semifinalists will submit a written prompt packet and will sit for an interview with a blue ribbon panel of judges. Scores from these three activities will determine who will become the next Wicomico Teacher of the Year.

Semifinalists for 2024-2025 Wicomico Teacher of the Year: