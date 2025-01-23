Twenty-Six Semifinalists Announced for Honor of Wicomico Teacher of the Year
Twenty-six educators from Wicomico County Public Schools have been named semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year, and have been celebrated in their schools. They now begin the extensive judging process that will lead to the naming of the next Wicomico Teacher of the Year on April 10th. Semifinalists will participate in a scored Fishbowl public speaking event on Monday, February 3rd, with judges from the school system and community. Later in February, the semifinalists will submit a written prompt packet and will sit for an interview with a blue ribbon panel of judges who are all former Wicomico Teachers of the Year. Scores from these three activities will determine who will be the next Wicomico Teacher of the Year.
List of Semifinalists for 2025-2026 Wicomico Teacher of the Year:
Beaver Run Elementary: Cierra Elzey, Prekindergarten
Bennett Middle: Candice Bailey, 6 th Grade English Language Arts (ELA)
Charles H. Chipman Elementary: Shelley Smith, ESOL
Delmar Elementary: Ashley Mallory, 2 nd Grade
East Salisbury Elementary: Christina Osterwalder, 5 th Grade
Fruitland Intermediate: Andrea Urban, 4 th Grade
Fruitland Primary: Kellie Harvey, NBCT, Music
Glen Avenue Elementary: Jennifer Fitzgerald, Lead Math Intervention
James M. Bennett High: Jamie Eakin, Biology/AP Biology
Mardela Middle & High: Brooke Lohr, Physical Education & Health
North Salisbury Elementary: Jessica Hanes, ESOL
Northwestern Elementary: Charlie Echard, 4 th Grade
Parkside High: Mollie Schoenfelder, Health Education and Teacher Academy of Maryland (TAM)
Pemberton Elementary: Erin Lukas, Special Education
Pinehurst Elementary: Robert Nevrly, 5 th Grade
Pittsville Elementary & Middle: Lindsay Smack, NBCT, Physical Education & Health
Prince Street Elementary: Stephanie Mills, 4 th Grade
Salisbury Middle: Lisa Blagus, NBCT, Math
West Salisbury Elementary: Lauren Gilmore, NBCT, 1 st Grade
Westside Intermediate: Kara Watson, 2 nd Grade
Westside Primary: Mary Hammond, Prekindergarten
Wicomico High: Emma Cohn Matthews, English
Wicomico Middle: Bettina Postles, NBCT, Ph.D., 7 th Grade Science
Willards Elementary: Jamie Spears, Prekindergarten
Special Programs:
Andrew Jung, Social Studies. He is the Teacher of the Year for the English Language Support
Center.
Barbara Farrell, 7 th Grade Math. She is the Teacher of the Year for Virtual Learning.
NBCT: National Board Certified Teacher