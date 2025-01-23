Twenty-Six Semifinalists Announced for Honor of Wicomico Teacher of the Year

Twenty-six educators from Wicomico County Public Schools have been named semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year, and have been celebrated in their schools. They now begin the extensive judging process that will lead to the naming of the next Wicomico Teacher of the Year on April 10th. Semifinalists will participate in a scored Fishbowl public speaking event on Monday, February 3rd, with judges from the school system and community. Later in February, the semifinalists will submit a written prompt packet and will sit for an interview with a blue ribbon panel of judges who are all former Wicomico Teachers of the Year. Scores from these three activities will determine who will be the next Wicomico Teacher of the Year.

List of Semifinalists for 2025-2026 Wicomico Teacher of the Year:

Beaver Run Elementary: Cierra Elzey, Prekindergarten

Bennett Middle: Candice Bailey, 6 th Grade English Language Arts (ELA)

Charles H. Chipman Elementary: Shelley Smith, ESOL

Delmar Elementary: Ashley Mallory, 2 nd Grade

East Salisbury Elementary: Christina Osterwalder, 5 th Grade

Fruitland Intermediate: Andrea Urban, 4 th Grade

Fruitland Primary: Kellie Harvey, NBCT, Music

Glen Avenue Elementary: Jennifer Fitzgerald, Lead Math Intervention

James M. Bennett High: Jamie Eakin, Biology/AP Biology

Mardela Middle & High: Brooke Lohr, Physical Education & Health

North Salisbury Elementary: Jessica Hanes, ESOL

Northwestern Elementary: Charlie Echard, 4 th Grade

Parkside High: Mollie Schoenfelder, Health Education and Teacher Academy of Maryland (TAM)

Pemberton Elementary: Erin Lukas, Special Education

Pinehurst Elementary: Robert Nevrly, 5 th Grade

Pittsville Elementary & Middle: Lindsay Smack, NBCT, Physical Education & Health

Prince Street Elementary: Stephanie Mills, 4 th Grade

Salisbury Middle: Lisa Blagus, NBCT, Math

West Salisbury Elementary: Lauren Gilmore, NBCT, 1 st Grade

Westside Intermediate: Kara Watson, 2 nd Grade

Westside Primary: Mary Hammond, Prekindergarten

Wicomico High: Emma Cohn Matthews, English

Wicomico Middle: Bettina Postles, NBCT, Ph.D., 7 th Grade Science

Willards Elementary: Jamie Spears, Prekindergarten

Special Programs:

Andrew Jung, Social Studies. He is the Teacher of the Year for the English Language Support

Center.

Barbara Farrell, 7 th Grade Math. She is the Teacher of the Year for Virtual Learning.

NBCT: National Board Certified Teacher