Twice-Postponed Del. Presidential Primary Is Tuesday

The Delaware Presidential Primary finally arrives Tuesday.

Voting has been going on for several weeks, as vote-by-mail has been encouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Primary was postponed from its original date in April and again in June.

According to Delaware Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence, polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. – but not all of the ones that were available during previous elections will be staffed and open. Voters may head to any polling place within the county in which they reside in order to vote.

Vote-by-mail has also been strongly encouraged. Albence says if a voter has not mailed a ballot yet, it must arrive at the county elections office in the voter’s county of residence by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In-person voters will also encounter the latest voting machines, which leave a paper trail.



