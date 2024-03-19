Two $1-m Winners in MD & VA in Monday’s Powerball

There was no grand prize winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, however there were 5 winners who matched the 5 numbers but not the power ball or power play – including one in Maryland and one in Virginia. They are each winners of $1-million. The winning numbers drawn Monday night are 10 – 17 – 20 – 39 – 44. The power ball was 16 and the power play 3-times. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $687-million.