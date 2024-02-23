Two 17-Year-Olds Charged Following Several Burglaries in Easton, MD

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with recent burglaries in Easton, MD. The burglaries occurred on October 28th, 2023 at about 4:25 a.m. at the Finest Vape and Smoke Shop on Marlboro Avenue in Easton, and then at the same shop on December 16th, 2023 at about 3:15 a.m. Another business was burglarized on October 28th at about 5:30 a.m.–at Smoke Nation on Ocean Gateway in Easton. In each of the cases, several individuals broke a glass door and stole items and/or money from the businesses. Detectives of the Easton Police Department referred a 17-year-old of Randallstown, MD and a 17-year-old of Oxon Hill, MD to the Department of Juvenile Services and charged them in these cases. Detectives were able to connect the Randallstown juvenile to all three burglaries and the Oxon Hill teen to one of the burglaries.