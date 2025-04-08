Two Arrested After Drug Distribution Investigation in Ocean City

An investigation started in February by Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team into drug distribution from a Colonial Road residence in Ocean City led to the arrest of two people. The Criminal Enforcement Team includes members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

During the investigation, 43 year old Patrick Sabatino of Ocean City sold drugs to an undercover narcotics detective on multiple occasions and on Thursday, April 3rd officers from the Ocean City Police and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant for the Colonial Road residence. Seven people were located inside – most known to police. A trace amount of drugs and paraphernalia, US currency and multiple cell phones were seized at the scene and police arrested Sabatino and 39 year old Rebecca Bivans, also of Ocean City.

Sabatino is charged with 7 counts of distribution of CDS and is being held without bond.

Bivans was arrested on an outstanding violation of probation warrant and is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing – and additional charges are possible.