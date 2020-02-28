Two Arrested after Drug Investigation in Lincoln

Image courtesy DSP

Two men have been arrested after multiple complaints by residents about illegal drugs being distributed in the Lincoln area. After a two week investigation, Delaware State Police went into a home on Virginia Pine Road and arrested 35 year old Richard White of Lincoln and 51 year old Lee Lewis of Millsboro. Police seized multiple handguns and shotguns and ammunition, .27 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over $4400 in suspected drug proceeds. Lewis is charged with 2 weapons offenses and is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond. White is charged with weapons offenses and criminal nuisance – he was released on his own recognizance.