Two Arrested After Months-long Drug Investigation in Kent County

An investigation into drug distribution in Kent County has led to the arrest of two men. Delaware State Police say the investigation was started in December by the Kent County Governor’s Task Force when it was suspected that 51 year old James Crow of Dover was dealing drugs in Kent County. Tuesday, detectives contacted Crow as he met with his supplier, 36 year old Quinton Perry of Bridgeville. Both were arrested without incident.

Detectives executed search warrants on Crow’s residence and his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and recovered the following evidence:

1 sawed-off shotgun

1 shotgun that had been reported stolen by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina

Approximately 15.26 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 6.54 grams of cocaine

Approximately 201 small baggies containing approximately 1.407 grams of suspected heroin

13 doses of Oxycodone

4 doses of Suboxone

6 prescription-only pills

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

Over $1,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Crow is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Detectives also executed a search warrant on Perry’s Hyundai Sonata and found over $2,300 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.

Both Crow and Perry were taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

James Crow:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Destructive Weapon (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Crow was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $158,000 cash bond.

Quinton Perry:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Perry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 cash bond.