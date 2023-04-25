Two Arrested after Shots Fired in Laurel & Police Pursuit that Ended in Delmar

Laurel Police were called to the Hollybrook Apartments Monday night for multiple reports of shots fired. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast and a Seaford Police officer on patrol spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop – and a pursuit began. Seaford PD lost the vehicle, but a State Trooper picked up the chase following the suspect vehicle into Laurel and then into Delmar where the vehicle was located in the area of the Chestnut Manor Apartments. The two subjects were located – the suspected driver gave police a false name and was found to be DUI. Both suspects were arrested and taken to Laurel PD for processing.

Image courtesy Laurel PD

The suspected driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as 19 year old Jordan Cheers of Laurel. He was charged by the Laurel Police Department with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $1000 x2 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana-Related Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)

Cheers was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $9,001 secured bail. In addition, he was charged with Disregarding Police Signal and related traffic charges by Delaware State Police and Seaford Police Department.

Image courtesy Laurel PD

The suspected passenger of the suspect vehicle was identified as 19 year old Michael Hubbard of Seaford. He was charged by the Laurel Police Department with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $1000 x2 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana-Related Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)

Hubbard was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $16,501 secured bail. In addition, he was also arraigned on multiple charges by the Seaford Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.