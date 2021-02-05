Two Arrested after Two Month Drug Investigation in Seaford

Image courtesy DSP

A two-month long drug investigation has led to the arrest of two men. Delaware State Police went into a Middleford Road home with a search warrant Thursday where they located 36 year old Ptolemi Kendle of Seaford and David Bryant and several other people. A search of the home turned up a folding knife, a variety of drugs including meth, heroin and methadone, drug paraphernalia and over $1100 in suspected drug proceeds. Kendle faces multiple drug charges and is being held at SCI in default of an over $61,000 cash bond. Bryant also faces drug charges and was released on bond. Three others were charged with drug offenses and released.