Two Arrested by Dover PD on Drugs & Weapons Offenses
November 19, 2022/
Dover Police have arrested two men on weapons and drug charges after a search warrant service Thursday afternoon. Police went to a West Division Street apartment belonging to 46 year old Undray Moaney and 43 year old Terrell Clark. Police seized over 15 grams of cocaine, a 9mm handgun, 22 caliber pistol, over 31 grams of MDMA, drug paraphernalia and $853 in cash.
Moaney and Clark were taken into custody without incident and were transported to Dover Police Department where they were arraigned through JP#2.
Moaney was committed to SCI on $40,200 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of MDMA in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Clark was committed to SCI on $6,200 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
