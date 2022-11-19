Two Arrested by Dover PD on Drugs & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police have arrested two men on weapons and drug charges after a search warrant service Thursday afternoon. Police went to a West Division Street apartment belonging to 46 year old Undray Moaney and 43 year old Terrell Clark. Police seized over 15 grams of cocaine, a 9mm handgun, 22 caliber pistol, over 31 grams of MDMA, drug paraphernalia and $853 in cash.

Moaney and Clark were taken into custody without incident and were transported to Dover Police Department where they were arraigned through JP#2.

Moaney was committed to SCI on $40,200 cash bail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of MDMA in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Clark was committed to SCI on $6,200 cash bail on the following charges: