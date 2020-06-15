Two Arrested by Seaford PD After Shooting

Image courtesy Seaford PD

Two men have been arrested on charged of attempted murder after a shooting in Seaford Sunday night. Seaford Police were called just before 11pm to a home on North Pine Street where they found a man with a single gunshot wound and the home damaged by numerous rounds of gunfire. The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police learned that a vehicle with several people in it drove past the home and fired numerous times at the home. A short time later a State Trooper spotted the vehicle and tried to initiate at traffic stop, but the suspects drove off – leading police on a chase to Georgetown where they abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot. Police stopped two of the suspects and located a rifle that had been thrown from the vehicle during the chase. Police turned over 29 year old Duckens Lima of Georgetown and 18 year old Devon Reynolds of Bridgeville to Seaford Police. They face multiple charges including attempted 1st degree murder. Seaford Police continue to investigate and additional arrests are expected. If you have information – contact Seaford Police at 302-629-6645 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.