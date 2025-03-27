Two Arrested During Prostitution Operation

March 27, 2025/Joe Ciccanti

An operation earlier this week conducted by the Dover Police Department specifically targeting prostitution at an undisclosed Dover area Hotel led to the arrest of two men. 49-year-old Matthew Boone of Barclay, Maryland and 31-year-old William Thomas of Dover were both released on a criminal summons on the charge of Patronizing a Prostitute. Patronizing or soliciting the services of a prostitute is a crime punishable by law, and both the police and the Delaware Department of Justice are cracking down on offenders in Dover and throughout the State.

 

Matthew Boone

William Thomas

 

