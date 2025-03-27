Two Arrested During Prostitution Operation

An operation earlier this week conducted by the Dover Police Department specifically targeting prostitution at an undisclosed Dover area Hotel led to the arrest of two men. 49-year-old Matthew Boone of Barclay, Maryland and 31-year-old William Thomas of Dover were both released on a criminal summons on the charge of Patronizing a Prostitute. Patronizing or soliciting the services of a prostitute is a crime punishable by law, and both the police and the Delaware Department of Justice are cracking down on offenders in Dover and throughout the State.

Matthew Boone

William Thomas