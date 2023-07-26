Two Arrested Following Drug Investigation at Hotel in Dover

A Dover man and woman have been arrested on drug charges and other offenses after a search of a hotel room at the Days Inn led to the discovery of 126 bags of heroin, $1,150, 56 doses of amphetamine pills, 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine, and a 9mm handgun. Along with the drug offenses, 29-year-old Rachel Casas faces charges that include Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited. Casas was released on $28,500 unsecured bail. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Daniel Walmer was released on $2,300 unsecured bail on drug charges and Conspiracy 2nd Degree.