A pursuit involving a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of two individuals. Dover Police arrested 20-year-old Tamir Glover and a 17-year-old male, both from Philadelphia, after the pursuit, which involved a stolen Nissan Sentra. The pursuit happened in the overnight hours Wednesday, January 29th on North DuPont Highway and West Denney’s Road. Around 1:37 a.m., an officer spotted the stolen vehicle on North DuPont Highway and attempted a traffic stop in the area of North Governors Avenue and William Street , but the driver fled. The chase continued through Dover and onto State Route 1, where the vehicle crashed into a guardrail and tree. Both Glover and the 17-year-old driver were taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported. They were processed and arraigned at the Dover Police Department. Glover was released on $4,000 unsecured bail while the 17-year-old was committed to Stevenson House Detention Facility on $1,500 Secured bail. Other info:

Glover was released on $4,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:

-Receiving Stolen Property

-Conspiracy Second Degree

The 17-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House Detention Facility on $1,500 Secured bail on the following charges:

-Receiving Stolen Property

-Several Traffic Charges

Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.