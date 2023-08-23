Two Arrested for an Armed Robbery in Ocean City, MD and Separate Incidents in Millsboro and Georgetown

Ocean City, Maryland Police have charged two individuals in connection to an armed robbery that occurred during the afternoon hours on June 3rd. The robbery happened at around 3:24 p.m. that day on Constitutional Avenue. The victim told police three individuals approached him while he was outside. One of the individuals pointed a handgun at him and demanded his personal belongings. The victim gave them several personal items. Witnesses in the area were able to provide officers with a description of the vehicle in which the three fled. Officers later learned that two robberies were committed in Delaware after the one occurred in Ocean City. A robbery and an attempted carjacking occurred in Millsboro and an attempted carjacking happened in Georgetown. The Delaware State Police and Georgetown Police Department were able to confirm that their suspect descriptions matched Ocean City’s. 25-year-old Dremale Khary Vanterpool of Washington D.C. is being held without bond and 21-year-old Torrance Ronel Brock of Edenton, North Carolina is incarcerated in North Carolina.

Additional Information from Ocean City P.D.

Utilizing the license plate reader system officers were able to determine when the vehicle entered the Town of Ocean City, a more detailed description of the preexisting damage to the vehicle, and the vehicle’s registration information. The vehicle was observed traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at approximately 3:26 p.m., which led officers to believe the vehicle was leaving town. A description of the vehicle and suspects was shared with allied law enforcement agencies in both Maryland and Delaware.

Officers later learned that two robberies were committed in Delaware after the one occurred in Ocean City. There was a robbery and an attempted carjacking in Millsboro, Delaware, and an attempted carjacking in Georgetown, Delaware. The Delaware State Police and Georgetown Police Department were able to confirm that their suspect descriptions matched Ocean City’s.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit with the Ocean City Police Department continued investigating this robbery. Detectives received information that the suspects may have been in the Washington D.C. area. Detectives began working with the Washington Metro Police Department and Capital Police over the next several days.

On June 7, 2023, detectives learned that Capital Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. The vehicle fled from officers and a short pursuit occurred. The two occupants who were later identified as Dremale Vanterpool and Torrance Brock abandoned the vehicle during the pursuit and fled on foot. Capital Police arrested Vanterpool and Brock on charges stemming from the pursuit.

Detectives continued to work with Capital Police and were able to determine that Vanterpool and Brock were involved in the armed robbery that occurred in Ocean City on June 3, 2023. Detectives applied for arrest warrants for both individuals through the Maryland District Court Commissioners Office.

Through a coordinated effort among several law enforcement agencies, witness descriptions, and the license plate readers in Ocean City, the Ocean City Police Department was able to successfully charge the following two individuals:

Dremale Khary Vanterpool, 25, Washington DC: Armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, first-degree-assault, second-degree-assault, and theft less than $100.00. Vanterpool was arrested in Washington D.C. and transferred to the custody of the Ocean City Police Department on August 17, 2023. Vanterpool has been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.

Torrance Ronel Brock, 21, Edenton, NC: Armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, first-degree-assault, second-degree-assault, and theft less than $100.00. Brock is currently being incarcerated in North Carolina on unrelated charges. A warrant has been issued for Brock’s arrest for the charges related to this incident.

The Ocean City Police Department is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov, or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.