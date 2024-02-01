Two Arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder / Assault

Two individuals from Pocomoke are in jail after an investigation into an assault and attempted murder case. According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, on January 23rd at approximately 4:20 am, law enforcement personnel from the Pocomoke City Police Department were dispatched to a home on 2nd Street in Pocomoke City in reference to an assault. As law enforcement was responding, a second call revealed a gunshot victim was found in the area of Clarke Avenue. The gunshot victim was transported by EMS to Tidal Health and then later transported to Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment. As a result of this investigation 18-year-old Darrius Rayon Johnson and 39-year-old Leassha Latoya Johnson were charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, and Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder. Both Darius Johnson and Leassha Johnson were taken into custody without incident and are being held at Worcester County Jail on no bond.