Two Arrested for Burglary and Assault in Caroline County

Two individuals were arrested and are being held without bond for burglarizing a home, damaging property and assaulting the victim (s). According to deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary and assault occurred on October 15th on Mill Street in Greensboro. Prior to deputies arriving on the scene, they learned that the two fled the scene in a vehicle in the direction of the town of Denton. Responding deputies searched the area and subsequently found and apprehended Phillip Emory Smith III of Federalsburg and Aaron Michel Moore of New Castle.