Two arrested for dealing cocaine, marijuana across Kent, Sussex

Roberto Cantu, 41, of Lincoln and Mario J. Garza, 54, of Milford, DE (Left to Right) – Delaware State Police Department

Delaware State Police have arrested and charged two men for dealing large amounts of cocaine and marijuana across Kent and Sussex County.

According to Delaware State Police, a joint investigation into illegal drug distribution concluded with the arrest of Roberto Cantu, 41, of Lincoln and Mario J. Garza, 54, of Milford.

Through investigative measures, law enforcement learned that Cantu and Garza were working together and responsible for distributing large amounts of cocaine and marijuana in both Kent and Sussex Counties.

A search warrant was obtained for Cantu’s home in the 300 block of Cedar Drive in Lincoln, and Garza’s residence in the unit block of Nailor Street in Milford.

Police searched Garza’s home and found 69.51 grams of powder cocaine, 104.36 grams of marijuana, 57 Acxion 30 mg pills (schedule IV), two .22 caliber handguns, a.45 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, two 12 gauge shotguns, a .50 caliber rifle, over $35,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and various rounds of ammunition.

When police searched Cantu’s home they found 371.44 grams of cocaine, 1,290.81 grams of marijuana, two 9mm handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun, 203 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and over $11,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Garza was arrested as he was leaving the Walmart in Milford, and Cantu was taken into custody at his home. Both were transported back to Troop 4.

Garza was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Possession With Intent To Deliver Cocaine in a Tier 3 Quantity, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was wanted by Homeland Security and had an immigration warrant on file due to being deported previously and returning to the country.

Garza was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $131,000 secured bond.

Cantu was charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (2 counts). He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $61,000 secured bond.