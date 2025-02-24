Two Arrested For Drug Dealing Following Traffic Stop in Dover

Dover Police have arrested 24-year-old Jaimere Harrison of Dover and 21-year-old Kemya Dennis of Georgetown on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop Friday. The Department’s Drug, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit and Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle Friday at 4:03 p.m. on State Route 1 in the area of Dover Air Force Base. During the traffic stop, Harrison reached over the center console, turned the vehicle on, and attempted to press the gas pedal with his hand in an attempt to get away. Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle became disabled. As officers searched the vehicle, they found over 1300 grams of cocaine and suspected drug proceeds. Harrison was committed to SCI on $103,000 cash bail. Dennis was released on $41,500 unsecured bail.