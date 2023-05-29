Two Arrested for Prescription Fraud

Image courtesy DSP

Two Maryland men have been arrested for trying to fraudulently obtain prescription medication from a Selbyville area pharmacy. Delaware State Police were called when a man tried to pick up a prescription for Oxycodone that was filled using eScript software stolen from a doctor’s office in New Jersey. The trooper tried to contact the man picking up the prescription, 23 year old Micah Lee of Silver Spring, who ran out and got into a car driven by 21 year old Bashir Abukar of Bowie, who drove off at a high rate of speed. Abukar struck a ditch and his vehicle became disabled on Bayard Road – both men were were taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Micah Lee:

Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony)

Attempting to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Forgery (Felony)

Forgery 2nd Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Lee was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on $3,000 unsecured bond.

Bashir Abukar:

Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony)

Attempting to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Forgery (Felony)

Forgery 2nd Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Numerous traffic violations

Abukar was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on his own recognizance.