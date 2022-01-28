Two Arrested for Robbery at Seaford Walmart

Image courtesy Seaford Police

Seaford Police continue to investigate a strong arm robbery at the Walmart Shopping Plaza. Police were called just before 1:30 Friday afternoon after a Walmart Asset Protection spotted subjects removing knives from a display and hiding them in their waistband. As the suspected walked out of the store, the asset protection person contacted them and was struck in the face – a fight ensued but the suspects drove off heading westbound on Herring Run Road. Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle and arrested 61 year old Dennis Ringstaff and 23 year old Dalton Ringstaff. They are charged with 2nd degree robbery possession of a deadly weapon and other offenses.