Two Arrested for Selbyville Area Convenience Store Robbery

Two Sussex County men have been arrested for robbery at the Shore Stop on Route 54 and Zion Church Road on December 26. Delaware State Police say a male suspect got out of the passenger side of a vehicle, entered the business and robbed the clerk at gunpoint – leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigation led police to suspects 42 year old Lucas Powell of Millville and 47 year old Leck Lyons of Ocean View. Powell was arrested at an Ocean View home along with a 38 year old Laurel woman who was wanted on an active warrant. Lyons was arrested driving Powell’s vehicle.

Lucas Powell is charged with:

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Powell was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $148,000.00 cash bond.

Leck Lyons

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Multiple Traffic Violations

Lyons was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $62,000.00 cash bond.