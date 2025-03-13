Two Arrested for Shots Fired Incident in Milford

The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division received a tip regarding an incident in which shots were fired in the area of West Street and NW 2nd Street, in Milford on February 24th. Through investigation, detectives learned that a vehicle had been damaged from the gunshots. No one was injured during the incident. Detectives identified and arrested 20-year-old Emanuel D. McCrea-Mosley of Milford and 21-year-old Dwayne Wiltbank of Lincoln. McCrea-Mosley was charged with Two counts of Attempted Assault 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $152,000.00 cash bail. Wiltbank was charged with: Two counts of Attempted Assault 1st and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. He was committed to the Department of Correction (DOC) in default of $62,000.00 cash bail. Wiltbank also had an active Violation of Probation, where he was committed to DOC on $23,000 cash bail.