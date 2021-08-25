Two Arrested for Thefts from Vehicles in Kent County

Image courtesy DSP

Two Harrington men have been arrested for stealing property from unlocked vehicles in Camden and Frederica. Police say the two took money, credit and debit cards, cell phones, identification and a firearm with ammunition and then went to various businesses in Camden and Harrington and used the stolen credit cards. Through their investigation police identified and arrested the suspects as 22 year old Jaleel Reed and 26 year old William Adams, both of Harrington. Both are charged with a variety of offenses.

Jaleel M. Reed was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Theft of a Firearm (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

4 counts- Conspiracy Third Degree

4 counts- Theft Under $1,500

2 counts- Unauthorized Use of Credit Card

4 counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Attempt to Commit Unauthorized Use of Credit Card

William J. Adams was charged with the following crimes:

Theft of a Firearm (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

4 counts- Conspiracy Third Degree

4 counts- Theft Under $1,500

5 counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

2 counts- Unlawful Use of a Credit Card

Attempted to Commit Unlawful Use of a Credit Card

Reed is free on bond – Adams is at SCI in default of a $15,000 secured bond.