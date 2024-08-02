Two Arrested for Vehicle Theft in Caroline County

Caroline County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two men in connection with the theft of trucks in the Goldsboro area on July 11th and 12th. Through investigation, Deputies tied the first theft from Jackson Lane to Bryan Allen of Cordova. The second truck was taken from Henderson Road and learned that Allen and Richard Harris, III of Henderson, were involved. One truck had been spray-painted black – the other was going to be cut up for scrap. Harris was arrested on July 18th – and Allen was arrested on July 31st.

Both are being held on no bond.