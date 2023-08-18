Two Arrested in August 7 Murder in Easton

Image courtesy Easton PD

Two men have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Easton earlier this month. Easton Police with help from the US Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22 year old Daseir Cornish of Denton and 27 year old Raheem Green of Cambridge in the death of 55 year old Ty Brooks of Easton. Brooks was found lying in the grass with gunshot wounds in the area of Blake Street on August 7th – he died from his injuries at the scene.

Police learned Brooks argued with individuals who were near and operating a Land Rover. Brooks left, but returned on an ATV with a shotgun and confronted the same individuals when he was shot by Cornish. Cornish left his vehicle in a parking lot – and Green, driving another vehicle, helped Cornish leave the area.

Cornish is charged with:

1st degree murder

1st & 2nd degree assault

reckless endangerment

reckless endangerment from a motor vehicle

use of a firearm in a violent crime

Green is charged with:

accessory after the fact-1st and 2nd degree murder

Both men are being held in the Talbot County Detention Center.