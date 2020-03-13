Two arrested in connection with Harbeson home invasion

37-year-old Robin C. Stephens, of Rehoboth, and 30-year-old Heather Kenny, of Millsboro – Delaware State Police Department

Two were arrested in connection with a home invasion in Harbeson.

According to Delaware State Police, through investigative measures, troopers identified 37-year-old Robin C. Stephens, of Rehoboth, and 30-year-old Heather Kenny, of Millsboro, as suspects in a home invasion that occurred on the evening of January 13, 2020 at a home in the 22000 block of Danfield Drive in Harbeson.

During the home invasion, police say Stephens fired a single round striking a wall inside the home.

On Thursday, March 12, members of the Sussex governor’s Task Force spotted a vehicle traveling on Avalon Road in Georgetown that had an equipment violation.

Police performed a traffic stop and both Stephens and Kenny were passengers in the vehicle.

Kenny initially provided troopers with a false name but was identified. He was found to be in possession of prescription pills without a prescription, approximately 0.441 grams of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and released while Stephens and Kenny were both taken into custody without incident.

Stephens was charged with Robbery First Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Home Invasion Burglary First Degree, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts), Assault Second Degree, Reckless Endanger First Degree (5 counts), Theft (Felony), Conspiracy Second Degree, Reckless Endangering Second Degree, and Criminal Mischief. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $184,000 secured bond.

Kenny was charged with Robbery First Degree, Home Invasion Burglary First Degree, Conspiracy Second Degree, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of any Prescription Drug not a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Criminal Impersonation, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts). He was arraigned and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $21,000 secured bond.

The investigation continues for the third suspect involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective C. Simpson at (302) 856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.