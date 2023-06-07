Two Arrested in Dover on Drug, Firearm Charges

Two men both of Dover have each been arrested in separate cases on drug and firearm charges. Police arrested 32-year-old Orlando Batson following a traffic stop Monday afternoon. The investigation began when members of the Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit, along with the Street Crimes Unit, observed Batson downtown in the area of South New Street and West Reed Street. Officers are familiar with Batson and knew he currently had a warrant for his arrest. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number and 1.1 grams of crack cocaine. Batson was taken into custody without incident. Meanwhile 40-year-old Chad Henderson, after an investigation late last night on Stevenson Drive, was found in possession of a loaded .38 special revolver with an obliterated serial number and 9.1 grams of cocaine. Henderson was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned. Both were committed to SCI on cash bail.