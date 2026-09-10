Two Arrested in Dover on Gun Charges
September 10, 2026/
Dover Police arrested 20-year-old Noah Blake and a 17-year-old juvenile Wednesday morning during a firearms investigation that led to the seizure of three handguns. Police say officers conducting a traffic stop near North DuPont Highway found two 9mm handguns inside the vehicle. One was a Polymer80 “ghost gun” equipped with a machine gun conversion device that allows it to fire fully automatically. Officers later executed a search warrant at a residence on Ashby Lane, where they found and seized an additional 3D-printed handgun. Blake was charged with weapons offenses and Hindering Prosecution and was committed to SCI on a $4,000 cash bond. The 17-year-old was charged with multiple firearm and related offenses as well as Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protective Order. The juvenile’s bond information is pending.
Noah Blake
List of Charges:
|
Blake was charged with the following offenses:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon (Machine Gun)
- Hindering Prosecution
|
Blake was committed to SCI on a $4,000 cash bond.
|
The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protective Order