Two Arrested in Dover on Gun Charges

Dover Police arrested 20-year-old Noah Blake and a 17-year-old juvenile Wednesday morning during a firearms investigation that led to the seizure of three handguns. Police say officers conducting a traffic stop near North DuPont Highway found two 9mm handguns inside the vehicle. One was a Polymer80 “ghost gun” equipped with a machine gun conversion device that allows it to fire fully automatically. Officers later executed a search warrant at a residence on Ashby Lane, where they found and seized an additional 3D-printed handgun. Blake was charged with weapons offenses and Hindering Prosecution and was committed to SCI on a $4,000 cash bond. The 17-year-old was charged with multiple firearm and related offenses as well as Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protective Order. The juvenile’s bond information is pending.

