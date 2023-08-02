Two Arrested in Dover on Weapons Charges Following Firearm Investigation

A 55-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy–both of Dover have been arrested on weapons charges after an investigation Tuesday evening. A firearms investigation led authorities to a vehicle driven by Crystal Chatman on North Dupont Highway. Officers found two firearms inside the vehicle. Both Chatman and the 16-year-old were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned. Chatman was taken to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, while the 16-year-old is at the Stevenson House on secured bail—both charges that include: -Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, and Conspiracy Second.