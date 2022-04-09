UPDATED: Two Arrested in Laurel Murder

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED 4/9/22 – Delaware State Police have released the name of the victim in Thursday’s shooting near Laurel. He is 49-year-old Frank Pavlovic of Laurel. The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

========================

Two men have been arrested as Delaware State Police investigate a murder early Thursday morning on Laurel Road in Laurel. Police were called just after midnight for a shooting. They learned that two subjects were fighting with the victim at his home. During the fight the suspects robbed and shot the victim – then ordered an acquaintance of the victim at gunpoint to drive them away from the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and investigation led police to 18 year old Josiah Garrison of Denton, Maryland and 21 year old Ramon Duker of Millsboro. Both suspects went to Beebe Healthcare in Lewes for treatment of an injury – police arrested them there.

Garrison and Duker were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

Murder First Degree (Felony)

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)

Garrison and Duker were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,146,000 cash bond.