Two Arrested in March NCCo Homicide

Two people have been arrested for murder and other charges. Delaware State Police responded to a possible vehicle crash on Old County Road just before 6am on March 19th, but found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He died at the scene. Investigation showed the victim was parked on Dolphin Drive with a female in the car when a suspect parked behind the victim, who tried to drive off, but was shot. The female and male suspect left in the suspect’s vehicle.

Police determined 44 year old Charles Lowe of Felton and 28 year old Sierra Steiner of Newark were the suspects and warrants for their arrest were obtained on Friday. The two were contacted near Elkton, Maryland by Harford County SWAT and Cecil County Sheriff’s deputies and arrested.

CHARLES LOWE

Murder 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)

Conspiracy 2ndDegree (Felony)

Lowe was arranged by the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1,085,000 cash bond.

SIERRA STEINER

Murder 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy 2ndDegree (Felony)

Steiner was arranged by the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $1,065,000 cash bond.

The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.