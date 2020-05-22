Two arrested in Millsboro drug busts

54-year-old Darrin L. Sheppard and 49-year-old Bryan Broughton, both of Millsboro, DE – Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police have arrested 54-year-old Darrin L. Sheppard and 49-year-old Bryan Broughton, both of Millsboro, following an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.

On Thursday, members of the Sussex Drug Unit (SDU), Sussex Governor’s Task Force (GTF), and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) executed search warrants in the matter of Sheppard and Broughton following a drug investigation.

Sheppard was observed exiting his residence in the 26000 block of Portside Lane of Rehoboth Shores in Millsboro and entered into a 2020 Jeep. He then proceeded to travel on Long Neck Road, at which time members of the Sussex GTF conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a pre-authorized search warrant.

Sheppard was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and over $300.00 in suspected drug proceeds, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident.

Members of the Sussex GTF and SDU then responded back to Sheppard’s home and executed a pre-authorized search warrant. Police found 20,280 bags of heroin (approximately 141.96 grams), one revolver handgun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Members of the SORT, Sussex GTF and SDU then responded to Broughton’s residence in the 25000 block of Berry Bramble Falls in Millsboro to execute a pre-authorized search warrant for the residence.

During that search, police located 1 Glock 23 .40 caliber (loaded with one in chamber and seven in magazine), 60.25 grams of cocaine, 342 bags of heroin (approximately 2.39 grams), 5.56 grams of marijuana, a crossbow, 25 rounds of ammunition, and over $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Broughton was taken into custody at the residence without incident.

Sheppard was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (2 counts), Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, Possession of a Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibited, Possession of a Deadly Weapon By Person who Also Possesses Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy Second Degree. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $65000.00 cash only bond.

Broughton was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (2 counts), Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon If Previously Convicted of A Violent Felony, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony, Conspiracy Second Degree, and Possession of Marijuana. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $77100.00 cash only bond.