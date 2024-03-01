Two Arrested in NJ after Attempted Robberies in Dover & Smyrna

March 1, 2024/Mari Lou

Image courtesy Dover PD

Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects after an attempted robbery the Cricket Wireless on North DuPont Highway in Dover on Thursday. Dover Police received a hold up alarm at the store just before 11am but the suspects could not be located. Investigation revealed that two black men entered the store – one armed with a taser and demanded the victim – an employee – to turn over property. The suspects received nothing and left the scene in a vehicle.

Also Thursday Smyrna Police were called to T-Mobile for a suspected robbery around 1pm – the suspects matched the description of the Dover incident. With help from T-Mobile Security the suspects, 25 year old Michael Larbi and a 17 year old – both from Dover were tracked to Hamilton Township, New Jersey where they were arrested by New Jersey State Police.

Police also learned the two were responsible for a robbery at the Verizon in Dover on February 12th. Both are awaiting extradition to Delaware where they will be formally charged for all these incidents.

