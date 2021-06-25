Two Arrested in Ocean City after a Shooting & Arson Fire in Fenwick Island

At the request of the Fenwick Island Police Department, the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating an early morning shooting in the town limits.

The incident occurred around 2:43 a.m. Friday June 25, 2021 when a 9-1-1 call was placed to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Sussex County reporting some suspicious activity outside the residence in the unit block of West Atlantic Street. A Fenwick Island Police Officer responded to the house and observed a Jeep Wrangler on fire. The officer and victims were able to extinguish the fire before noticing some bullet holes in siding of the house and a front window shattered. Located in the roadway in front of the home were at least six shell casings that are alleged to have been fired from a handgun.

Further investigation into the incident revealed four females were outside Seacrets in Ocean City waiting on an Uber when they were approached by two males. A conversation ensued and the two males offered to drive the females home. They agreed, but along the way, the females began to feel uncomfortable and asked to get let out of the vehicle prior to their home. A discussion about paying for the ride ensued and one of the victim’s paid the driver $35.00. The four females then went to an undisclosed location prior to going to their house for fear they might have been followed. After feeling it was safe to go into their house, they heard someone talking outside and saw the male passenger from the vehicle walking up to the front door. Soon after, they heard some type of banging on the side of the house and thought the subjects were hitting the house with an unknown object. It was later determined to be gunshots and none of the victims were injured.

The subjects fled the area prior to the Fenwick Island Police Officer’s arrival and he was able to provide a description of the suspect’s black Toyota Tundra to the EOC and Ocean City Police Department (OCPD).

OCPD located the vehicle and the two occupants and were able to take them into custody without incident. Please contact OCPD for information on any charges the two subjects were arrested on as well as photos.

Delaware State Police have obtained warrants on Andre J. Blakeney, 33 of Waldorf, MD and Finis A. Miles, 27 of Clinton, MD for the following charges:

4 counts of Reckless Endangering 1st

Criminal Mischief over $5,000

Conspiracy 2nd

Criminal Trespass 3rd

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has also obtained warrants for Blakeney and Miles for Arson 2nd and Conspiracy 2nd.

Both Blakeney and Miles will be arrested on their charges in Delaware upon extradition from Maryland at a later date.