Two Arrested in Ocean City after Stabbing

Ocean City Emergency Personnel responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 14th Street and Philadelphia Avenue on Thursday just before 7pm. Police learned that four people on mopeds and two people in a vehicle began arguing in the area of Baltimore Avenue and 7th Street and continued until the female driver of the vehicle struck one of the mopeds causing it to crash. The vehicle’s passenger got out and began fighting with the 4 moped riders and stabbed one of them with a knife. The vehicle left the scene but was located by a Berlin Police officer in the area of Route 50 and Friendship Road. Police arrested 35 year old Richard White of Grasonville and 31 year old Ashley Felton of Chester on multiple charges including 1st and 2nd degree assault. The victim was flown to Tidal Health with non-life threatening injuries.