Two Arrested in Thefts from Delmar Development

Image courtesy DSP

Two Sussex County men have been arrested in connection with an investigation into thefts from construction sites. Delaware State Police learned of a series of thefts at a Delmar development where a large amount of construction material was taken from homes under construction. Police identified 35 year old Timothy Santee of Laurel and 37 year old Jesse Nichols of Seaford as suspects. The two were arrested during a traffic stop in Delmar on Saturday. Nichols tried to run off on foot, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Both face theft, conspiracy and criminal trespass and other charges.