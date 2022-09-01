Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Lincoln

Image courtesy DSP

Two people have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in the Lincoln area Tuesday afternoon. Delaware State Police went to a home on Pine Haven Road looking for 25 year old Chanel Fosque who was wanted on several active warrants. She was at the home with her two juvenile children and over 3 grams of suspected heroin, 5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A second suspect, 28 year old Christopher Thomas, who also lives at the residence, was not present at the time of the incident. Thomas later turned himself in at Troop 4.

Fosque was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Possession of Marijuana

Fosque was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on $7,100 unsecured bond.

Thomas was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Thomas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on $6,500 unsecured bond.