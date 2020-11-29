Two Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges after Milton Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop by Delaware State Police Saturday afternoon on Pettyjohn Road near Milton ended in the arrest of two Millsboro residents. Police spotted a Malibu speeding around 12:30 and stopped the vehicle. They contacted the driver, 26 year old Jeremy Jones and passenger 24 year old Melissa Bliss – and smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. A search turned up a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun as well as marijuana, heroin, 23 Oxycodone pills, 2 Ecstasy pills and over $500 in suspected drug proceeds. Both face multiple drug and weapons violations and are being held in default of a secured bond.