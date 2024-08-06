Two Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges after Traffic Stop near Dover

Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop in Kent County. The vehicle they were in failed to signal as it approached Charles Polk Road near Dover – and a computer check showed that the driver, 21 year old Terrence Mears of Dover had a suspended driver’s license. The Kent County Governors Task Force Detective stopped the vehicle and contacted Mears and the front passenger, 18 year old Joseph Wilson IV, of Smyrna, and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Mears was asked to exit the car and consented to a search which led to the discovery of 9 bags of suspected heroin and marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm, ammunition, over 30 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both men were arrested.

Terrence Mears was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm if Previously Convicted of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime/Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Controlled or Counterfeit Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended/Revoked

Mears was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $132,500 cash bond.

Joseph Wilson IV was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wilson was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,700 cash bond.

.