Two Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges Near Rehoboth Beach

Two people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a chase early this morning. Delaware State Police spotted an Altima speeding southbound on Route 1 in the area of Cave Neck Road, but when a traffic stop was initiated the driver accelerated. A trooper in the Lewes area was able to deploy a tire deflation device and the Altima came to a stop in the area of the Crab House in Rehoboth Beach. The driver, 27 year old Sarah Campbell of Dover and passenger, 29 year old Davonta Brown of Woodside were arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up over 140 grams of marijuana, suspected heroin, a prescription pill, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check of Brown revealed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Both Campbell and Brown were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

SARAH CAMPBELL



Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Numerous traffic offenses

Campbell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $43,000 cash bond.

DAVONTA BROWN



Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $60,750 cash bond.