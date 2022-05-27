Two Arrested on Felony Drug Charges after Chase in Kent County

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have arrested two from Felton on felony drug and other offenses after a chase Thursday night in Kent County. Police spotted 56 year old Arthur Bentley and 35 year old Stephanie Evans in a Toyota van just before 11:30 Thursday night east of Woodside – both have several outstanding warrants. Police initiated a traffic stop but the driver, Evans, took off. Bentley got out of the van at Barney Jenkins Road and was arrested. Evans was seen throwing items from the van and then got out and ran into a corn field off Turkey Point Road, where she was arrested. She was found with over 29 grams of meth, about 1.13 grams of heroin and more. Both face multiple charges:

Arthur Bentley

Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)- 2 counts

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Arthur was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $65,600 cash bond.

Stephanie Evans

Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)- 2 counts

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Disregard a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Numerous Traffic Violations

Stephanie was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $82,100 cash bond.