Two Arrested on Firearm Charges After Threatening People at Party; Teen Faces Marijuana Charge
February 24, 2025/
Residents of a home in Salisbury who were hosting a party were interrupted by uninvited guests. On February 22nd at just before 6 P.M., Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home located on Only Road. The victims reported a small group of individuals who no one knew, arrived at the party and began to act suspiciously. Notable were two who appeared to be concealing handguns on themselves. Eventually, the suspicious group was asked to leave the party. While the suspects were leaving the party, two of them yelled to party goers that they were going to come back and shoot all of them. A description of the suspects and their vehicle led to the identification and arrests of 21-year-old Leon Lofland IV of Marion Station, MD and 20-year-old Nathaniel Hornsby of Eden, MD who closely matched the detailed description of the individuals previously seen carrying handguns. A teenaged boy–a 15-year-old from Pittsville, MD– who was also in the car was charged with the illegal possession of marijuana.
Additional Information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office:
A description of the suspects and their vehicle was broadcast to other deputies in the area. Deputies located the suspect vehicle a short distance away and contacted the occupants. Two of occupants were later identified as Leon Lofland IV and Nathaniel Hornsby who closely matched the detailed description of the subjects previously seen carrying handguns.
During the investigation, it was determined Lofland was in possession of a Glock Model 45 handgun with an extended magazine. This gun was later determined to have been stolen from the Hampton, Virginia area. Hornsby was found to have a Glock Model 25 handgun with an extended magazine. Neither of these parties possesses a valid permit to carry a firearm. Additionally, Hornsby was prohibited from possessing regulated firearms due to his age.
Both Lofland and Hornsby were arrested, charged accordingly, and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center to be seen by a District Court Commissioner. A 15-year-old, male, juvenile located in the car was also charged with the illegal possession of marijuana.
CHARGES:
Nathaniel Hornsby–Charges: Possession of a regulated firearm under 21, knowingly transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle on a public roadway (two counts.)
Leon Lofland IV–Charges: Illegal possession of a firearm, knowingly transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle on a public roadway (two counts.)
Unnamed Juvenile–charges: possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana by a person under the age of 21.