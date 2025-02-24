Two Arrested on Firearm Charges After Threatening People at Party; Teen Faces Marijuana Charge

Residents of a home in Salisbury who were hosting a party were interrupted by uninvited guests. On February 22nd at just before 6 P.M., Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home located on Only Road. The victims reported a small group of individuals who no one knew, arrived at the party and began to act suspiciously. Notable were two who appeared to be concealing handguns on themselves. Eventually, the suspicious group was asked to leave the party. While the suspects were leaving the party, two of them yelled to party goers that they were going to come back and shoot all of them. A description of the suspects and their vehicle led to the identification and arrests of 21-year-old Leon Lofland IV of Marion Station, MD and 20-year-old Nathaniel Hornsby of Eden, MD who closely matched the detailed description of the individuals previously seen carrying handguns. A teenaged boy–a 15-year-old from Pittsville, MD– who was also in the car was charged with the illegal possession of marijuana.